Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

APLE opened at $15.11 on Monday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $390.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 111.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple Hospitality REIT

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.04 per share, with a total value of $70,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 636,990 shares in the company, valued at $8,943,339.60. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple Hospitality REIT

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.7% during the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 169,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 16,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 48,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 6,107 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

Featured Stories

