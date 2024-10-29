Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on APTV. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Aptiv from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Aptiv from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Nomura Securities raised Aptiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APTV

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of APTV stock opened at $70.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $63.62 and a 12 month high of $91.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.69.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Aptiv had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aptiv will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,175,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 50.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 31,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 10,601 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 1.6% in the third quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,383 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.