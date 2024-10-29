Arkadios Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.0% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $17,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 134,250 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $65,189,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,006 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on META. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $663.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $643.00 to $811.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $621.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 33,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total transaction of $17,101,342.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.15, for a total transaction of $406,486.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,034,122.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 33,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total transaction of $17,101,342.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,817 shares of company stock valued at $132,547,715 in the last ninety days. 13.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $578.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $296.86 and a 12-month high of $602.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $552.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $511.04.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 21.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.49%.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.