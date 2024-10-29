Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Arista Networks were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in Arista Networks by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. FCG Investment Co raised its position in Arista Networks by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 1,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its position in Arista Networks by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $285.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.50.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total transaction of $220,114.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total transaction of $220,114.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.28, for a total transaction of $684,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,437,796.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,570 shares of company stock valued at $21,474,782 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks stock opened at $392.27 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.59 and a 12-month high of $422.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $372.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

