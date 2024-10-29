Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 44.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,931,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,741,000 after purchasing an additional 20,741 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its position in Micron Technology by 23.1% during the third quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 51,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 9,735 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $4,056,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Micron Technology by 2.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 434,596 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,072,000 after acquiring an additional 9,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 16.8% during the third quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,769,000 after acquiring an additional 13,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $106.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $117.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.92 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $157.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.18 and its 200 day moving average is $113.68.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $552,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,830 shares in the company, valued at $15,348,790. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.04.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.