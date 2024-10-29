Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 908 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,238,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,464,000 after purchasing an additional 83,277 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 145,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 39,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,554,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,704,000 after buying an additional 169,378 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $39.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.68. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $32.66 and a one year high of $41.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

