Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 5,767 Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VST. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $842,000. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 12.4% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 69,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,296,000 after buying an additional 7,747 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the third quarter valued at $1,185,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $1,675,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vistra by 38,929.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,879,000 after acquiring an additional 116,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

VST stock opened at $127.78 on Tuesday. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.17 and a 52-week high of $143.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.46.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.2195 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 53.37%.

VST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Vistra from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Vistra in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.30.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

