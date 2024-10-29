Arkadios Wealth Advisors Trims Stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 478.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 61.2% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 174.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Planet Fitness

In other Planet Fitness news, CAO Brian O’donnell sold 6,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $497,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,549.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.27.

Planet Fitness Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $81.24 on Tuesday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.31 and a 12-month high of $85.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.49.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $300.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.17 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 121.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

