Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $5.91 Million Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 135.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,719 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Dover were worth $5,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Dover by 153.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,633,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,611 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 162.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 688,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,195,000 after buying an additional 425,768 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP increased its holdings in Dover by 110.0% during the second quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 583,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,216,000 after buying an additional 305,436 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the second quarter worth $17,323,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 397,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,370,000 after acquiring an additional 95,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

DOV stock opened at $192.46 on Tuesday. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $127.25 and a 52 week high of $195.68. The company has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.79%.

In other Dover news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 25,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total transaction of $4,549,727.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,928 shares in the company, valued at $33,285,578.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dover news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 25,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total transaction of $4,549,727.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,928 shares in the company, valued at $33,285,578.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,593,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,700. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,383 shares of company stock worth $8,169,883. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Dover from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.44.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

