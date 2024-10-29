Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $8.07 Million Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,341 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $8,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Aflac in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 74,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,379,000 after buying an additional 7,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth about $3,249,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,552.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Price Performance

NYSE:AFL opened at $109.80 on Tuesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $75.07 and a 52 week high of $115.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.16. The firm has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Aflac from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.53.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

