Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.94.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ATO shares. Barclays increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Institutional Trading of Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATO. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 176,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,957,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth $1,876,000. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 565.3% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 40,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 34,515 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at $32,941,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at $3,010,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $141.49 on Thursday. Atmos Energy has a 1 year low of $105.51 and a 1 year high of $144.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.25 and its 200-day moving average is $125.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.68.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $701.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.75 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 8.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

