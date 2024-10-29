Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMIX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,100 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the September 30th total of 178,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 420,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Autonomix Medical Stock Up 60.6 %

NASDAQ:AMIX opened at $12.38 on Tuesday. Autonomix Medical has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $152.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autonomix Medical will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Autonomix Medical in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.40 price objective for the company.

Autonomix Medical Company Profile

Autonomix Medical, Inc, a development stage medical device development company, focuses on advancing technologies for sensing and treating disorders relating to the peripheral nervous system. Its technology platform includes a catheter-based microchip-enabled sensing array to detect and differentiate peripheral neural signals.

