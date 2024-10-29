Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AVTR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Avantor in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Avantor from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Avantor

Avantor Price Performance

Shares of AVTR opened at $22.63 on Friday. Avantor has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.03, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.44 and a 200-day moving average of $24.23.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 12.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Avantor

In other news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $88,336.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,544 shares in the company, valued at $740,372.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avantor

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,497,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,026 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,707,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the first quarter worth $908,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth $1,538,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Avantor by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 309,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after buying an additional 92,098 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.