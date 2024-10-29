Avient (AVNT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect Avient to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.40 million. Avient had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Avient to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Avient Stock Performance
NYSE:AVNT opened at $48.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47. Avient has a twelve month low of $27.73 and a twelve month high of $51.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.28 and a 200-day moving average of $45.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Avient from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Avient from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Avient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avient currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.
Avient Company Profile
Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.
