B. Riley Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for 8X8

Get 8X8 alerts:

8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for 8X8 in a research report issued on Thursday, October 24th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for 8X8’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for 8X8’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). 8X8 had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $172.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of 8X8 from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush upgraded shares of 8X8 to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on 8X8 from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on 8X8 from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 8X8 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EGHT

8X8 Price Performance

8X8 stock opened at $2.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26. 8X8 has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $3.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 146.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 98,308 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in 8X8 in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 77.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 166,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 72,707 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 1st quarter worth about $732,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 8X8

(Get Free Report)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small business, mid-market, enterprise customers, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers voice services, secure video meetings, and unified messaging, including direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and peer-to-peer short and multimedia messaging; 8×8 Contact Center, a cloud-based contact center as-a-service solution; and 8×8 Engage, an artificial intelligence-powered solution that equips customer-facing employees outside the contact center with the tools and capabilities to deliver successful customer engagements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.