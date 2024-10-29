Ballentine Partners LLC Grows Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,691 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after buying an additional 26,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 257.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other National Fuel Gas news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $103,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,496.31. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NFG. Bank of America began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th.

View Our Latest Report on NFG

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

Shares of NFG stock opened at $61.29 on Tuesday. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $45.32 and a 52-week high of $63.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.50.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.71%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.