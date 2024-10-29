Barrington Research Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LKQ. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.80.

LKQ Price Performance

LKQ stock opened at $37.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. LKQ has a 52-week low of $35.57 and a 52-week high of $53.68.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.96%.

Institutional Trading of LKQ

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the second quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in LKQ by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in LKQ by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

