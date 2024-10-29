Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Benchmark Electronics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

Benchmark Electronics Price Performance

BHE opened at $45.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.98. Benchmark Electronics has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $48.58.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Benchmark Electronics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.16%.

Insider Activity at Benchmark Electronics

In other news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 7,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $302,017.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,552.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benchmark Electronics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,845,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,405,000 after acquiring an additional 159,716 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,012,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,881,000 after purchasing an additional 12,112 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,424,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 646,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,497,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 176.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 615,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,269,000 after buying an additional 392,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

