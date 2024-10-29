Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Position Reduced by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 54.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Biogen by 1.7% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 39.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its position in Biogen by 2.1% in the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 2.0% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Biogen by 82.8% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $185.01 on Tuesday. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.24 and a 12-month high of $268.30. The company has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $1.28. Biogen had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $292.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, September 9th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $234.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.39.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total value of $88,018.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,633.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

