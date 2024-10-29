Blackbaud (BLKB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Blackbaud to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $287.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.26 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect Blackbaud to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Blackbaud Trading Up 0.8 %

BLKB opened at $86.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Blackbaud has a 12 month low of $64.32 and a 12 month high of $88.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackbaud

Blackbaud declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 18.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Blackbaud news, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 3,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $245,299.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,376.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 3,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $245,299.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,823 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,376.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 7,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $569,407.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,715 shares in the company, valued at $8,597,019.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,409 shares of company stock worth $4,483,193. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BLKB shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Blackbaud from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Blackbaud from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI raised Blackbaud to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Blackbaud from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Blackbaud

About Blackbaud

(Get Free Report)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.