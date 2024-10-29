Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 5,950 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 714.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco by 50.0% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 66.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IVZ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.38.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.12. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $18.79.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Invesco’s payout ratio is -89.13%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

