Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 249.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 426 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the second quarter worth $35,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 732.0% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Fabrinet by 252.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fabrinet

In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 8,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.26, for a total value of $1,914,059.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,426.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,690. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 8,690 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.26, for a total value of $1,914,059.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,426.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,728 shares of company stock valued at $11,645,062 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Fabrinet from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.00.

Fabrinet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $245.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.58. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $149.19 and a 1-year high of $278.38.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $753.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.63 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

