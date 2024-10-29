Blue Trust Inc. Buys 149 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RL. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the third quarter valued at approximately $357,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 93.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 18.8% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 23.9% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $193.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.36.

NYSE:RL opened at $203.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.58. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $109.94 and a one year high of $207.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.25. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

