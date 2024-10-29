Blue Trust Inc. Buys 1,502 Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Fluence Energy were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLNC. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Fluence Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in Fluence Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Fluence Energy by 164.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Fluence Energy by 9.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluence Energy stock opened at $20.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -53.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.11. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $27.80.

In other news, Director Herman E. Bulls acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $168,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,123.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Fluence Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

