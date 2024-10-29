Blue Trust Inc. Buys 1,978 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 216.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 6,315.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 204.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $42.03 on Tuesday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $32.24 and a 1 year high of $64.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 382.09 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.59.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.24). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SQM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.69.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

