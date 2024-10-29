Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 937.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 110.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in Option Care Health by 48.4% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Option Care Health news, CFO Michael H. Shapiro sold 23,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $718,566.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 247,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,654,461.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Michael H. Shapiro sold 23,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $718,566.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 247,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,654,461.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 47,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $1,477,738.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,429.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OPCH shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

OPCH opened at $30.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.06. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

