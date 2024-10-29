Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,571,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,267,000 after purchasing an additional 11,974 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,216,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,645,000 after buying an additional 10,928 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,447,000 after buying an additional 94,952 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 264,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,178,000 after acquiring an additional 9,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 250,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $443.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.75, for a total transaction of $1,238,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,330,666.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.75, for a total value of $1,238,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,330,666.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 13,952 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total transaction of $6,364,204.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,726,367.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,362 shares of company stock worth $12,688,945. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE FDS opened at $459.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $446.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $429.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $391.84 and a 12 month high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $562.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 34.77%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 29.93%.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.