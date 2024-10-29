Blue Trust Inc. Has $114,000 Stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 835.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 191.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5,050.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 303.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,933.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CW has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $318.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $270.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $151,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,469.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of CW stock opened at $349.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $326.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.74. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $195.14 and a one year high of $367.55.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $785.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.82 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 17.07%. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

