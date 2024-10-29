Blue Trust Inc. Has $125,000 Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 534.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTC. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Toro by 0.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Toro by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Toro by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Toro by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Toro by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $81.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 0.68. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $77.15 and a 12 month high of $102.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Toro had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.92%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Toro from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Toro from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Toro in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.33.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

