Blue Trust Inc. Has $130,000 Stake in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,291 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Ultrapar Participações were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 15,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 36.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 33.7% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 38,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 9,794 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 35,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 10,264 shares in the last quarter. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UGP shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. HSBC raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Ultrapar Participações from $5.90 to $5.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultrapar Participações currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.20.

Ultrapar Participações Stock Performance

NYSE UGP opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $6.34.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultrapar Participações Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0446 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

Featured Articles

