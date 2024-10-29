Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 1,687 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 245.6% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 343.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 163.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Unity Software by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Felix The sold 30,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $536,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 423,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,579,617.31. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Felix The sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $536,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 423,679 shares in the company, valued at $7,579,617.31. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Helgason sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $5,147,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,201,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,876,112.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 281,600 shares of company stock worth $5,714,000. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on U shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on Unity Software from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Unity Software from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Unity Software from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.35.

Unity Software stock opened at $20.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 2.28. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $43.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.71 and its 200 day moving average is $19.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $449.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.37 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

