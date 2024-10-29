Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 271 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 99.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 544 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 30.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

WTS stock opened at $197.21 on Tuesday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.71 and a 52 week high of $219.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.89.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $597.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.55 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WTS. StockNews.com raised shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $225.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $217.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Insider Transactions at Watts Water Technologies

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $316,623.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,132,302.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Watts Water Technologies news, Director Michael J. Dubose sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.93, for a total value of $58,567.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,237.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $316,623.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,132,302.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

