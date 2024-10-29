Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 817 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,673 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth $405,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 15.1% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at $870,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 25,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $1,259,843.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 157,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,040,583.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total value of $1,907,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,079.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $1,259,843.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 157,455 shares in the company, valued at $12,040,583.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BK

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 1.7 %

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $76.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $78.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.