Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 883 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $85,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 22.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.18.

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of COLD opened at $26.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.74. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.87 and a 12-month high of $30.92.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.54). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $660.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -75.21%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

