Blue Trust Inc. Sells 1,373 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Blue Trust Inc. decreased its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 67.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 671 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.7% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEAM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JMP Securities raised shares of Atlassian to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.47.

TEAM stock opened at $188.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.27. The company has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.46 and a beta of 0.73. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.29 and a fifty-two week high of $258.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlassian news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $29,069.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 128,957 shares in the company, valued at $18,838,038.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.54, for a total transaction of $1,140,855.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,493,380.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $29,069.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 128,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,838,038.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,185 shares of company stock valued at $38,683,550 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

