BMO Capital Markets Increases MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Price Target to $18.50

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

MP has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MP Materials from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MP Materials from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.40.

NYSE:MP opened at $18.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.22 and a beta of 2.23. MP Materials has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.01.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08). MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $31.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MP Materials will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

MP Materials announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 3rd that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $325,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,402,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,208,249. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 2,536.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,661,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,861 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in MP Materials by 425.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 801,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after purchasing an additional 648,838 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 898,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,462,000 after buying an additional 586,906 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 815,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,382,000 after buying an additional 490,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 275.4% during the second quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 464,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after buying an additional 340,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

