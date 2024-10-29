BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) vs. Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Financial Analysis

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Free Report) and Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

BNCCORP has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amerant Bancorp has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BNCCORP and Amerant Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNCCORP 14.18% 7.02% 0.78% Amerant Bancorp 3.15% 7.78% 0.59%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNCCORP $53.28 million 1.73 $5.70 million $1.67 15.59 Amerant Bancorp $278.11 million 2.67 $32.49 million $0.68 32.35

This table compares BNCCORP and Amerant Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Amerant Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than BNCCORP. BNCCORP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amerant Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BNCCORP and Amerant Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BNCCORP 0 0 0 0 N/A Amerant Bancorp 0 2 3 0 2.60

Amerant Bancorp has a consensus price target of $25.60, indicating a potential upside of 16.36%. Given Amerant Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Amerant Bancorp is more favorable than BNCCORP.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.1% of Amerant Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 28.4% of BNCCORP shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of Amerant Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Amerant Bancorp beats BNCCORP on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BNCCORP

BNCCORP, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. The company offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses. It also provides retail and mortgage banking services, such as personal checking and savings products, personal loans, and card services; and residential loans through a consumer direct channel, as well as a retail channel. In addition, the company offers wealth management solutions, including 401(k) and other retirement plans, trust services, and personal wealth advisory services. It offers community banking and wealth management services through 11 locations in Arizona and North Dakota; and mortgage banking services through 7 locations in Arizona, North Dakota, Illinois, and Kansas. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits. The company also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; owner-occupied; single-family residential; commercial; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements. In addition, it offers trust and estate planning products and services to high-net-worth customers, brokerage and investment advisory services in global capital markets, and wealth management and fiduciary services. Further, the company provides debit and credit cards, night depositories, direct deposits, cashier's checks, safe deposit boxes, letters of credit, and treasury management services, including wire transfer, remote deposit capture, and automated clearinghouse services; derivative instruments; and online and mobile banking, account balances, statements and other documents, online transfers and bill payment, and electronic delivery of customer statements services, as well as automated teller machines, and banking by mobile devices, telephone, and mail. It operates banking centers in Florida and Texas. The company was formerly known as Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation and changed its name to Amerant Bancorp Inc. in June 2019. Amerant Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

