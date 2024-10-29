Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at $64,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at $84,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 11.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $127.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.20.

Boot Barn Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $161.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 2.12. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.73 and a twelve month high of $169.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.17.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.04 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.44%. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.