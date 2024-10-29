Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target Raised to $79.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on BYD. Truist Financial raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.38.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.
In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,242 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $74,967.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,154.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $74,967.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,154.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 73,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $4,404,619.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,423,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,737,284.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 57.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 58.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 132.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.
