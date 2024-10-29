Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target Raised to $79.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BYD. Truist Financial raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $71.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.57. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $72.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

Insider Transactions at Boyd Gaming

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,242 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $74,967.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,154.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $74,967.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,154.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 73,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $4,404,619.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,423,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,737,284.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boyd Gaming

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 57.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 58.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 132.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.