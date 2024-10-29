Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Raised by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 813.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 2,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $2,045,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Broadcom by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 174,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $231,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Security Advisor Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 609 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AVGO. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.54.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.6 %

AVGO stock opened at $172.02 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.72 and a 52-week high of $186.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $3,591,588.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 399,460 shares in the company, valued at $70,744,366. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $3,591,588.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 399,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,744,366. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

