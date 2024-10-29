Brokerages Set American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) PT at $13.40

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.40.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAL shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.
Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.43. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $16.15.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
