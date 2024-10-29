Brokerages Set Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Price Target at GBX 56.86

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 56.86 ($0.74).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LLOY shares. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.71) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 54 ($0.70) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

LLOY stock opened at GBX 56.12 ($0.73) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 801.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 58.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 56.69. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 39.75 ($0.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 63.47 ($0.82).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

