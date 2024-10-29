Brokerages Set NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Target Price at $96.56

Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.56.
NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on NIKE from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Williams Trading raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen raised their price target on NIKE from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at $533,533,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in NIKE by 612.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,185,432 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $487,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457,376 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 45.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,859,580 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $832,623,000 after buying an additional 2,775,510 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 138.3% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715,689 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $204,681,000 after buying an additional 1,576,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 351.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,991,519 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $150,101,000 after buying an additional 1,550,611 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NIKE Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE:NKE opened at $78.91 on Friday. NIKE has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $123.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58.
NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.
NIKE Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.
About NIKE
NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.
