Brokerages Set PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Price Target at $21.82

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.82.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on PagerDuty from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

In other PagerDuty news, CAO Mitra Rezvan sold 2,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $53,132.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 108,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,588.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $376,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,010,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,308,197.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mitra Rezvan sold 2,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $53,132.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 108,449 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,588.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,938 shares of company stock worth $542,998. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 186.7% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 25,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 16,309 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in PagerDuty by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 16,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 339.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 21,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $18.27 on Friday. PagerDuty has a 1-year low of $16.46 and a 1-year high of $26.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.79. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. The business had revenue of $115.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

