Brokerages Set Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Target Price at $105.50

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.50.

Get Palomar alerts:

PLMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Palomar from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Palomar from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Palomar from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Palomar from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palomar

Palomar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $90.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.33. Palomar has a 1-year low of $49.08 and a 1-year high of $103.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.45.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. Palomar had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $123.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palomar will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $164,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,344 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,336. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $164,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,336. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.28, for a total value of $673,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,726,596.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,520 shares of company stock worth $3,626,486. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,403,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,487,000 after buying an additional 40,453 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Palomar by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,340,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,399,000 after acquiring an additional 69,615 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Palomar by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 508,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,295,000 after purchasing an additional 66,478 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Palomar by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 383,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,285,000 after purchasing an additional 43,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palomar by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 300,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,362,000 after purchasing an additional 43,841 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palomar Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.