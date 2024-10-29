Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 40 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,162 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 12,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 16.0% in the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $5,998,000. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.48.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $402.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $276.96 and a 1 year high of $421.56. The company has a market cap of $399.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $390.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.44.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

