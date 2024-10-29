Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Marathon Capital Management raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 32,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Bank now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CARR. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Carrier Global from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,652,910.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Trading Up 2.6 %

Carrier Global stock opened at $75.67 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $83.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.18 billion, a PE ratio of 52.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

Carrier Global declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

