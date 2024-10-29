CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $235.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $260.00.

Get CDW alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CDW. Citigroup downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDW

CDW Stock Up 0.7 %

CDW stock opened at $218.50 on Monday. CDW has a 1-year low of $185.04 and a 1-year high of $263.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.03.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.05). CDW had a return on equity of 62.22% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CDW will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

Insider Transactions at CDW

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $216.15 per share, for a total transaction of $259,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,090,530. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CDW

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,407,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,196,721,000 after acquiring an additional 714,393 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,101,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $793,410,000 after acquiring an additional 27,753 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,431,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,168,000 after acquiring an additional 51,450 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 11.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $289,357,000 after acquiring an additional 128,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 225.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 881,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $225,491,000 after acquiring an additional 611,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.