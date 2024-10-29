Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Stock Position Reduced by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Cencora alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Cencora during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.80, for a total transaction of $5,071,822.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,223,750.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.80, for a total transaction of $5,071,822.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,223,750.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,388,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,461,153 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,075,720 in the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of COR stock opened at $233.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.15 and its 200-day moving average is $230.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.89. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.75 and a 52 week high of $247.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 266.60%. The firm had revenue of $74.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. Cencora’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on COR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Cencora from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on COR

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.