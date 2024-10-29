CFN Enterprises (CNFN) and Its Peers Critical Comparison

CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN – Get Free Report) is one of 90 publicly-traded companies in the “Advertising Agencies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare CFN Enterprises to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
45.3% of shares of all “Advertising Agencies” companies are held by institutional investors. 40.8% of CFN Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.4% of shares of all “Advertising Agencies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares CFN Enterprises and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CFN Enterprises
|$3.54 million
|-$15.19 million
|-1.45
|CFN Enterprises Competitors
|$1.78 billion
|$78.88 million
|191.94
Profitability
This table compares CFN Enterprises and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CFN Enterprises
|-115.89%
|N/A
|-76.49%
|CFN Enterprises Competitors
|-4.03%
|-1,008.73%
|-1.21%
Volatility & Risk
CFN Enterprises has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CFN Enterprises’ rivals have a beta of 1.01, suggesting that their average share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CFN Enterprises and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CFN Enterprises
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|CFN Enterprises Competitors
|341
|1643
|2587
|40
|2.50
As a group, “Advertising Agencies” companies have a potential upside of 35.99%. Given CFN Enterprises’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CFN Enterprises has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Summary
CFN Enterprises rivals beat CFN Enterprises on 8 of the 10 factors compared.
About CFN Enterprises
CFN Enterprises Inc. engages in the sponsored content and marketing business in the United States. The company sets up and manages compliant and turnkey ad campaigns, as well as runs sponsored content, including articles, press releases, videos, podcasts, advertisements and other media, email advertisements, and other marketing campaigns for public and private companies. It also operates various media platforms, including CannabisFN.com, CFNMediaNews.com, and other venues to educate and inform investors interested in the cannabis industry; and distributes content across various online platforms, such as the CannabisFN.com website, press releases, financial news syndicates, search engines, YouTube, iTunes, Instagram, X, Facebook, LinkedIn, and others. In addition, the company is involved in the white label manufacturing and co-packing business; and cannabidiol manufacturing business. It serves cannabis, hemp, and wellness industries. The company was formerly known as Accelerize Inc. and changed its name to CFN Enterprises Inc. in October 2019. CFN Enterprises Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Whitefish, Montana.
Receive News & Ratings for CFN Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CFN Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.